Ocean Springs amping up security with new city website

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cyber attackers are always on the prowl, targeting our personal information. Recently, the City of Pascagoula became the victim of a malware attack.
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson is taking a front seat to his city’s cybersecurity and is being proactive to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen in his city.
“Cybersecurity is a moving target," the mayor said. “And I think that’s one thing people need to realize, is that you can take all the precautions in the world, but unfortunately these hackers are very innovative and will find new ways about going to do it. A big part of what we want to do as well is make sure security is top-notch.”
It started about a month ago when the city approved a contract with Future Design Group to update its website.
“The website in general needs a little updating. There’s some tabs and resources that we want to put on there,” Dobson said. “We want to make it easier for people to pay their bills online. When I came into office, our billing system was from 1987."
Those updates will come with extra security.
“We’re responsible to our residents. We’re responsible to our constituents to make sure we’re being responsible with their, not only their tax dollars but their data, their information, as we can," the mayor added.
Dobson said the website revamp announcement amid the City of Pascagoula’s cyberattack this week is mere coincidence.
“It does really just put an exclamation mark on there just to prove our point that this is serious stuff that we need to make sure that we think about," he said.
The two cities use the same cybersecurity firm, AGJ Systems and Networks. Dobson said that won’t change.
“They’re outstanding. They do a phenomenal job," he said.
He said he’s doing everything he can to keep residents’ information secure.
Dobson said the city is working on rolling out the new website sometime in the early summer of 2020.
