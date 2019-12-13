Museum exhibit shows tattooing as an art form

A new exhibit at Walter Anderson Museum shows the connection between Anderson's art and his great-grandson, tattoo artist Matt Stebly. (Source: wlox)
By David Elliott | December 13, 2019 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:04 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walter Anderson Museum of Art has unveiled an exhibit that focuses on the Anderson family. It’s titled Bloodlines: Matt Stebly.

It shows the connection between the museum’s name sake and his great-grandson, tattoo artist Matt Stebly.

Painter Walter Anderson was known for watercolor depictions of nature on paper, while Stebly creates art by putting ink on skin. But the two art forms are more connected than one might think

Stebly, who owns Twisted Anchor Tattoo on Government Street in Ocean Springs, said more and more people are now realizing that tattooing is art and its becoming more mainstream.

“For a majority of people, tattooing is still considered taboo. Most tattooers are actually fine artists,” said Stebly.

Bloodlines | Matt Stebly

Stebly paints and draws often using tattoo ink. Many of his images are inspired by the coast’s natural beauty just as his great grandfather’s work was. The museum wanted to show the generational connection.

“I think we all living here on the coast feel close to nature," said museum director Julian Rankin. “It’s powerful to see the different way artists are able to make that real in the world. If you look around you, there’s amazing work Matt Stebly does. It’s his own, but it’s connected to that legacy.”

The exhibit includes equipment used in tattooing and offers a look back at the history of the practice in our area, dating back centuries. Bloodlines Matt Stebly,

Bloodlines offers a great family story, an educational experience, as well as an inside look at the world of tattooing and at someone who is celebrating his own creativity on canvas and on skin.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the history of Gulf Coast tattooing and someone on the Coast who is doing an amazing job,” said Rankin.

The exhibition will run through May 2, 2020, at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.

