Museum exhibit shows tattooing as an art form

@Matt Stebly has put his mark on the art world through a particular medium: tattooing. Stebly regularly creates masterpieces on skin at his studio, Twisted Anchor Tattoo Gallery in Downtown Ocean Springs. From the point of his needle great blue herons take flight, flowers blossom, and alligators sun themselves on the skin of art collectors. Unlike more traditional modes of art, Stebly’s clients become the canvas – walking, talking, breathing works of art. Some say that Stebly’s talent is “in his blood,” stemming from the work of his great-grandfather, Walter Inglis Anderson. Although the creative impulse may course through his veins, Stebly has found his own individual style inspired by the talents of his family, his natural environment, and the work of other coastal artists. Stebly began his career as an apprentice at a tattoo shop when he was twenty-one. In 2012, he opened Twisted Anchor and moved it to its current location in the heart of Downtown Ocean Springs in 2016. He states that he wanted to create a space that felt safe and comfortable, enabling his employees to progress and develop as artists and tattooers. Stebly’s artwork, on paper and skin, transcends what one typically expects of fine art. His bold, lively images weave from scenes of wildlife to nautical folklore and become intimate aspects of their person. Through his artwork, Stebly creates perfectly encapsulated worlds of color with the fluidity of a brush and the precision of a needle. Bloodlines: Matt Stebly is on view Oct. 12, 2019 - May 2, 2020 at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art: https://www.walterandersonmuseum.org/bloodlines