Miss Mississippi participates in mock interviews in preparation for Miss America

“I attended the University of Mississippi where two generations of my family before me received degrees so I received my English degree in 2018 and I did take a job straight out of college working for my sorority Phi Mu Fraternity as a Chapter Consultant, which was such an adventure," she said. "I was on a plane twice a week traveling to these cities I’d never been to before. And I really do think that helped me with the Miss Mississippi competition because I would land and meet all of these strangers and I had to get them to trust me and to believe in me and be willing to work with me and so that has lended to my ability to be a good Miss Mississippi and hopefully a good Miss America.”