Long Beach police host Coffee with a Cop

Long Beach police hosted Coffee with a Cop on Friday. (Source: Photo WLOX)
By Desirae Duncan | December 13, 2019 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:26 PM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach police officers spent the morning chatting with the community over a cup of joe.

People came out Friday to Bankhouse Coffee for the department’s “Coffee with a Cop” event.

It was an opportunity for people to talk with law enforcement officers about any concerns and ask questions. Those who came out said the event also gives them a chance to show their support for law enforcement.

“They do a good job, and the guys have got a dangerous job, and I really appreciate them. I think they do it good, all cops everywhere,” said resident Glen Craft.

“I just came out to support the Long Beach Police Department. They do amazing things for our community. They’re always there for our schools, so there was no way I wasn’t going to support them,” said Long Beach principal Talia Locke.

Officers also offered some valuable advice for the holiday season.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to get out messages that we want, like lock your car doors, especially during the holiday season. There’ll be a lot of people looking to break into cars, even houses. Just keep everything secure and locked up. This is a good environment for us to get that message out to the citizens,” said Patrick Craig with the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce organized Friday’s event.

Long Beach officer sings Christmas carols

Long Beach police officer Steven Lamonica wow'd the crowd today at the department's "Coffee with a Cop" with an impromptu performance of "This Christmas." What a voice! Long Beach Police Department - MS Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Bankhouse Coffee

Posted by Desirae Duncan WLOX News Now on Friday, December 13, 2019

