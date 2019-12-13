Kylin Hill Declares for NFL Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State Junior running back, Kylin Hill, declared for the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday.
Hill led the SEC in rushing this season, amassing 1,347 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished the regular season with eight 100-yard rushing games, tying the single-season school record. He needs just 45 more yards to set the MSU single-season rushing record, previously set by Anthony Dixon with 1,391 back in 2009.
Hill was named All-SEC first team by the Associated Press and All-SEC Second Team by SEC coaches. He recently won the Conerly Trophy given to Mississippi’s best college football player and has the 10th most rushing yards in MSU history with 2,474.
The Columbus, MS native will suit up one last time for the Maroon and White in the Music City Bowl on December 30th when the Bulldogs take on Louisville in their school-record 10th consecutive bowl appearance. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.
