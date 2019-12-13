Groundbreaking held for Cook Road Connector

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After two decades of discussion and years of planning, Jackson County broke ground Friday on the Cook Road connector project.
The new $30 million commercial corridor will span 2.6 miles from the east end of Mallett Road in D’Iberville to Seaman Road, near exit 50 in St. Martin. Two lanes of traffic will flow in each direction with a combination of a median and turning lane in the center, along with bike lanes on both sides of the road.
Once complete, people who use Highway 609 will have easy access to the Promenade in Harrison County. The project promises to be an economic generator for many years to come. And officials are excited about the connection to existing commercial centers, as well as development opportunities for Jackson County.
About $11 million was invested in preliminary work, which began in 2007. Construction of the road is expected to take about 18 months and will be done in two, overlapping phases.
