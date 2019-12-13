Christmas Miracle Project spreads Christmas cheer to children in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Junior Auxiliary transformed the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center into a ‘Frozen’ wonderland for coast children and their families. One child even exclaimed that it was the best night ever!
This uplifting event held activities such as crafting snowflake ornaments, decorating sugar cookies, whipping up some reindeer food, and even meeting the man of the season, Santa Claus.
Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport serves over 80 children through the Christmas Miracle Project, and it is one that members take on each year. Whether it’s seeing a child smile or lending a helping hand to a parent this holiday, volunteers know their time dedicated to this event was worth it.
“This is my favorite project we do," said volunteer Sara Farragut. "This is most members’ favorite project because it is hands-on and we get to see the joy on the kid’s faces as it happens.”
For parents, it’s encouraging to see the community coming together for the kids.
“I think they need to have more things like this for families,” said parent, Jennifer Dominick. "Like I said, it’s our first time ever doing this, so I didn’t even know this was out there. So, I think communities need to be more involved especially with children.”
