Bay St. Louis restaurant owner wary of sales tax increase plan

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Dec. 17, Bay St. Louis voters will decide a proposed 2% sales tax increase on food and beverages.
If approved, the money would be used for improvements to city parks and to promote tourism. City leaders, tourism officials and many in the business community support the plan.
Tara Pederson does not. She owns Savage Skillet restaurant on Highway 90 in Bay St. Louis and doesn’t think her customers should be asked to pay an additional 2% sales tax on food.
Pederson said it would hurt small restaurants like hers located off tourism’s beaten path near Beach Boulevard and that serve mostly cost-conscious local diners.
“Average means for annual income in Hancock County is $20,000. That includes 4 or 5 person families, retirees who are on limited incomes. Here in my business, we focus on trying to make things affordable, and I want to keep things that way,” Pederson said.
Even though city leaders will sponsor a public forum Friday morning at the Bay St. Louis public library at 8:30 a.m., Pederson thinks the city could have done a better job of engaging citizens.
“I would have loved to have seen a more public forum sooner to have a more real conversation about it and have people ask questions and be more educated about it,” Pederson said.
Pederson said her summer business took a hit from the Bonnet Carré spillway opening disaster. She fears the new tax burden would add insult to injury.
If the 2% food and beverage tax increase passes, Pederson feels her business would be in jeopardy, and she doesn’t think she’s alone.
“We’ll do the best we can. We’ll soldier on. We’ve seen so many small businesses, not just food and beverage, close and I’d hate to see that trend continue, and I firmly believe that it would,” Pederson said.
As is the case with all tax referendums, the Bay St. Louis proposal requires 60% of the vote to pass.
