PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Pascagoula star Terrell Buckley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night. Buckley was a member of the 1987 undefeated state championship team before playing at Florida State, where he became an All-American, Jim Thorpe Award recipient, and earned an 8th place Heisman finish in 1991. He is currently a member of the Mississippi State coaching staff.