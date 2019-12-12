Suspect sentenced to 12 years in Pass Christian hit-and-run

A short time after the incident, a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Hernandez’s car and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Menge Avenue and Freddie Frank Road. The car matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident and had heavy damage to the front end, including dents in the hood and a shattered windshield. During a search of the car, police were able to recover a strand of hair and clothing fibers from the windshield, which were consistent with the vehicle having struck Usprich.