Suspect sentenced to 12 years in Pass Christian hit-and-run

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Honduras man will spend more than a decade incarcerated after a hit-and-run in Pass Christian last year.
David Hernandez, 34, pleaded guilty to felony leaving the scene of an accident. The incident happened Dec. 7, 2018, near the intersection of Highway 90 and Davis Avenue. Julia Usprich, 14 at the time, was leaving Christmas in the Pass and walking across Highway 90 around 5:51 p.m. when Hernandez’s vehicle hit her as he drove east on Highway 90.
Multiple witnesses observed the event, including a police officer. Instead of stopping at the scene, as required by law, Hernandez’s small white car was seen speeding away.
A firefighter and an ICU nurse tended to Usprich at the scene until paramedics arrived. She was rushed to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, including fractures to her skull and leg. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was taken to USA Hospital in Mobile, where doctors were able to save her life.
A short time after the incident, a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Hernandez’s car and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Menge Avenue and Freddie Frank Road. The car matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident and had heavy damage to the front end, including dents in the hood and a shattered windshield. During a search of the car, police were able to recover a strand of hair and clothing fibers from the windshield, which were consistent with the vehicle having struck Usprich.
“This conviction was the result of a timely and thorough investigation and cooperation among the Pass Christian Police Department the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and traffic investigators from the Biloxi Police Department. We are also grateful for the witnesses on scene who took care of Julia until she could be rushed to the hospital,” said District Attorney Joel Smith.
Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Hernandez to 12 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.