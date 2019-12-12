Renovations coming to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ll soon see renovations at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Ocean Springs.
The bathrooms that once stood toward the back of the park are completely gone. City officials said more concrete will be poured to add to the existing slab. Soon, a large pavilion and updated bathrooms will be constructed.
It’s an addition, the city said, that is greatly needed.
“The pavilion that was there was really old, it was rusted, it was kind of dilapidated. So with us doing this, we’re going to have the bathrooms facing the road where the doors will be facing this way. It’s going to be similar to what we did at the dog park so it’s going to be really nice," said Ward 2 Alderman Rickey Authement.
This is a $50,000 project and will begin after the Jan. 20, 2020 MLK Jr. holiday.
