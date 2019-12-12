One dead after Jackson County wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-vehicle wreck in Jackson County claimed the life of a Moss Point resident Wednesday.
Troopers with Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Mississippi Highway 613 at Horace Shumock Road, where it appeared a 2002 Honda Accord traveling north on the highway crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2009 Hyundai Elantra.
Highway Patrol said the driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Hyundai were taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
