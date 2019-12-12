Major upgrades in soft opening of Jackson County Animal Shelter

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Very soon, a few dogs and cats could be moving into a brand new facility. With the original buildings approaching nearly four decades in operation, it was time for a change.
The brand new addition to the Jackson County Animal Shelter has been more than four years in the making and is quite literally a breath of fresh air.
“It is, it’s an upgrade for the animals. It’s cleaner, it’s prettier, the kennels are all brand new. Everything’s fresh, and it’s enticing for everybody to come in and see the brand new facility,” said Maridee Mallette, adoption coordinator at the JCAS.
In addition to being aesthetically appealing, the new digs are safer and allow for a more efficient operation.
“What we’ve gained in this phase is spaces for animals that are ergonomically correct for them that, from a sanitation standpoint, give us the ability to keep down diseases and odor control and those kinds of things. Also, we have a huge, 100% outside A/C unit that services our animal areas so we are not re-circulating airborne viruses and diseases," said JCAS Director Joseph Barlow.
For those who choose to rescue instead of buy, the new shelter will have a bit of a different feel as well.
“What we want is happy. People tend to get sad when they come to shelters, but we always say look these are the animals that we’re able to help. So, you should see smiles at this front counter. You should be greeted with open arms because we are interested in people who want to help these animals find homes," Barlow said.
Wednesday was the soft opening, and there’s more in store next month.
“We will be celebrating a grand opening after the first of the year,” Mallette said, “and it will be complete with adoption specials and pizza!”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.