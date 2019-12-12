Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BC-US-FRENCH QUARTER SHOOTING
2nd arrest in holiday French Quarter shooting that hurt 12
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say the second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting at the edge of the French Quarter that wounded 12 people. A Wednesday morning police news release says 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area. The other suspect was 21-year-old Stafford Starks. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish. Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud. It erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That's when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for a college football game.
Çourt: Automatic transfer of some teens to adult court OK
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court has upheld a state law that automatically transfers 15-year-old suspects to adult court if they are indicted by a grand jury for certain violent crimes. Wednesday's 4-3 ruling came in the case of a suspect who had just turned 15 when he was accused of raping a child. A lower court ruled that transferring him from juvenile court to a regular criminal court without a hearing was unconstitutional. The high court disagreed.
Nearly $226M to restore open Gulf after 2010 BP oil spill
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal agencies have approved more than $200 million for 18 projects to restore the open Gulf of Mexico after the 2010 BP oil spill. The projects are described in a report released Tuesday. The biggest is about $52 million to study deep-sea habitats. The smallest is about $300,000 to find ways to keep sea turtles from swallowing longline fishing hooks or tangled in the lines. The money is from a fund created by BP in a 2016 settlement for natural resources damage. A nonprofit group called the Ocean Conservancy calls it a major conservation milestone for the Gulf.
Louisiana man gets 25 years for trying to run over deputy
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for trying to run a deputy over with his car while leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase. The Houma Courier reported on Tuesday that Harvey Lee Hano was convicted of attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated flight. An assistant district attorney said the 31-year-old tried to steer directly into a Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputy in 2018. The deputy fired at Hano as he charged toward him with the car. Houma and State Police eventually joined the chase and arrested him after he sped into a field then tried to escape on foot.
Court: Sending part of car tax to new board unconstitutional
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court says a state law that diverts a small percentage of motor vehicle sales taxes to a state board is unconstitutional. At issue in Wednesday's ruling is a 2017 law establishing the Uniform Local Sales Tax Board. The panel was established to provide guidance to local sales tax officials on tax collection issues. It was to be funded with 0.2% of local sale taxes on motor vehicles. But the high court upheld a district court ruling that the state cannot divert a portion of locally approved motor vehicle taxes to the board.
Louisiana lawmakers get special access to football tickets
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's lawmakers have a special perk that gives them access to face-value, postseason college football game tickets regular fans can't easily obtain. The perk is particularly fruitful this year, as LSU is within striking distance of the national championship game, being held in January at New Orleans' Superdome. If LSU defeats the University of Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal, the Tigers will reach the Jan. 13 championship game. And if that happens, many Louisiana lawmakers will be in the Superdome. Two dozen Louisiana House members and 20 state senators have bought end zone tickets for $600 apiece from the game’s host committee. Meanwhile, 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators opted for a similar offer from LSU to buy tickets to at least one postseason game.
Louisiana authorities identify man fatally shot by deputies
INDEPENDENCE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy serving an arrest warrant. A St. Helena Sheriff's Office spokesman told news outlets the man was 47-year-old Antonio Nichols. Chief of Operations Joe Chaney said deputies arrived to a home on Monday on a warrant for sexual battery of a juvenile when a man answered the door with a gun in his hand and refused to drop it. Chaney said it's unclear if Nichols fired his gun. Relatives told The Advocate that they don't believe Nichols was armed and they didn't get to see the body. State Police are investigating
Caregiver, boyfriend accused of beating elderly man
CALHOUN, La. (AP) — A caregiver and her boyfriend have been accused of beating an elderly man and leaving him untreated. Ouachita Parish Sheriff's deputies say the victim's niece and caregiver 54-year-old Mary Beth Pitard was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to the infirm. Pitard's boyfriend, 24-year-old Konlan Krodel, was charged with second degree battery. Arrest warrants say Krodel kicked the victim in the neck during an argument and hit him multiple times. The victim later told police Pitard was present but didn't intervene. It's unclear whether the pair have an attorney who can comment on their behalf.