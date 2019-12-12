Jones College responds to criticism from U.S. Justice Dept.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has issued a statement in response to a court filing by the U.S. Justice Department in reference to a lawsuit against the school accusing it of stifling the free speech of a former student.
The lawsuit was filed in September 2019 by former JC student J. Michael Brown and the campus group Young Americans for Liberty. The suit claims college officials stopped Brown and the group from exercising free speech and the freedom to assemble on two occasions because they failed to obtain prior approval from JC.
The Jones College Student Handbook says any type of student gathering or meeting must be scheduled and approved by college administrators at least 72 hours in advance. JC says the policies are in place to provide an equal and safe space free of hate speech for all students.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a statement of interest in the case on Dec. 9, saying the policies are unconstitutional. In a news release, Mike Hurst, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, urged Jones College to change its policies to allow and encourage students to freely speak and assemble.
The official statement from Jones College, which was sent to WDAM on Dec. 11, says the justice department’s statement of support accepts the allegations made in Brown’s lawsuit as fact, even though the pretrial evidence gathering process has not yet happened.
“Because discovery has not yet been conducted, the only alleged facts in the record come from the unproven statements contained in the plaintiffs’ complaint. The Statement of Interest broadly accepts those allegations and the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims,” the JC statement says.
In the statement, Jones College maintains the purpose of its Assemblies Regulations are to “ensure that all students have equal and safe access to an environment free from hate speech; racial, gender, national origin, religious affiliation; and disability discrimination.”
You can read Jones College’s statement in its entirety below:
"The College has reviewed the Statement of Interest filed by the federal government in this matter. At this time, a preliminary motion to dismiss certain claims against certain defendants is pending before the Court. Because discovery has not yet been conducted, the only alleged facts in the record come from the unproven statements contained in the plaintiffs’ complaint. The Statement of Interest broadly accepts those allegations and the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims. The College looks forward to the Court’s ruling on the motion to dismiss and to developing the facts of this case through the discovery process.
Our goal has always been to ensure that all students have equal and safe access to an environment free from hate speech; racial, gender, national origin, religious affiliation; and disability discrimination. The plaintiffs’ allegations require the College to actively defend itself, its employees, and the Trustees from the position that no harm was done to the plaintiff by the College.
Our mission is to teach the ideals of a democratic society. We focus every effort to ensure our students have access to their future through advanced affordable education that stands not only on free inquiry but promotes learning, advances knowledge, and promotes economic growth for the American family."
Jones College has filed a motion for the legal complaint to be dismissed.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.