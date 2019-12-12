Investigators release photo of missing Vancleave teen

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County investigators need your help finding a missing teenager.
Christian Kyle Parker, 16, ran away from home the week of Thanksgiving. He was last spotted on December 4 in the Vancleave area. He’s described as 5′10″ and 125 pounds. He was last wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.
His family said he has friends in Biloxi and Gulfport.
If you’ve seen Parker or have any information on his location, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063, or your local law enforcement agency.
