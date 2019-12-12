Harrison County scraps plans to rebuild Lorraine Road work complex

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County’s work center on Lorraine Road is falling apart, but plans to rebuild it from the ground up are well over the county’s budget.
“It’s going to be cost-prohibited right now to actually start from the ground up and do a entirely new building,” Supervisor Beverly Martin said.
County leaders are now considering alternatives as they push for better working conditions for employees.
LPK Artchitects did an assessment over the summer and found that a complete overhaul carries a price tag of $7 million to $9.5 million.
Supervisor Beverly Martin says the original plan was to put all seven of the county’s departments under one roof. Currently, only five work from the Lorraine Road complex.
“It was a matter of convenience for the citizens and the taxpayers because the particular departments that are out there all work hand in hand," said Martin.
The Harrison County Work Center on Lorraine Road is still in dire need of repairs with holes in the ceiling, crumbling paint, and major structural issues. As Martin stated in May, “The buildings are rusty, tin buckets. Every time it rains, these offices flood - if you want to call them offices.”
Martin says for now, the county will look for a new place to relocate the departments that are in the most dire condition.
"The county currently owns several buildings that we had agreed to put up for sale, but we’re looking at maybe getting some of these departments into some of these existing buildings.”
County leaders say they understand that they will have to compromise on their original vision, but some progress is better than none.
“All the departments still won’t be under one roof, but it’ll help alleviate some of the overcrowding," said Martin.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.