Gulf of Mexico Alliance talks storm surge effects on historical buildings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Even though the 2019 hurricane season is over, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance talked storm surge levels Thursday at its meeting.
Hal Needham, lead scientist for Flood Info Systems, has basically written the book on storm surge. Now, he and others with the Alliance are floating ideas on how to elevate South Mississippi's storm surge defenses.
"We always have to be prepared. There’s always going to be another storm, and we know we always get a lot of hurricanes in this part of the country,” Needham said. “We’re actually building the storm surge inventory for Coastal Mississippi, so if a future storm comes, we’ll know how many buildings should flood and how much water should be inside each building.”
Needham specifically referred to historic buildings and structures and historic properties, such as the meeting site, which was Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. Currently, Needham is working with the City of Biloxi with its storm surge values.
"The first thing we do is we build a comprehensive flooding history of each city, then we come in and build an inventory of the building elevations to find out how many buildings do we have at certain elevations,” he added.
When it comes to South Mississippi’s historical buildings, they say the goal is to protect and preserve without compromising ambiance and significance.
“Our older historic buildings were built before there were any standards for wind, water and flooding. And now that the climate is changing, it’s changed before and it’s going to change again, we either adapt or we lose,” said Roderick Scott, an L & R resources consultant who recently studied historical building flood impacts in the wake of Hurricane Michael in Florida.
This week’s meeting was an advancer to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance’s 2020 Embrace the Gulf campaign.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.