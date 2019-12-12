Forum examines impacts of Bonnet Carré Spillway opening and planned diversion projects

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - From economic to environmental, the impacts of trillions of gallons of freshwater being dumped into the Mississippi Sound are far-reaching.
With the focus on recovering and finding long-term solutions, leaders from across the Gulf Coast gathered on the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus on Wednesday to learn more about why the spillway needed to be opened in 2019 and to express concerns about what might come.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Recourses and the Gulf Coast Business Council hosted a forum giving officials the opportunity to explain the challenges created from Mississippi River flooding. As for if the Bonnet Carré Spillway will need to be opened again next year, Joey Windham with the Corps of Engineers said it will all depend on the weather.
“In the lower Mississippi River the water levels are bumping up, but in the upper Mississippi River we’re falling down,” Windham said. “The Weather Climate Prediction Center predicts we’ll be in this same type of weather pattern for a while, but it’s hard to tell if we’ll have the same type of event, but we’ll stay proactive.”
Along with the possibility of future spillway openings, concern is growing on the Mississippi Coast about planned river diversion projects in Louisiana. Plans for the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion project were outlined in the meeting, and DMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins believes there’s a lot more to learn.
“My understanding is their thoughts of that diversion is to rebuild marshland,” Spraggins said. “This is not something that’s going to happen tomorrow; we’re years away from this happening so we have time to do studies and to find out what science says it would do to us, then we will look at it and address that with them and the Corps of Engineers.”
Stakeholders on the Gulf Coast like Executive Director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Moby Salongi are apprehensive about the diversion projects, but Solangi is glad he’s getting a chance to have his voice heard.
“I think the fact that they’re here now defending their projects realizing that Mississippi is very serious about it, both the political and scientific communities are united on this, I think the impact is going to be felt on this project,” Solangi said. “No matter how fast they have it planned, the breaks are going to be put on them.”
Four local governments including the Hancock County Board of Supervisors have passed resolutions opposing construction of the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion.
