First responders pay tribute to fallen Miss. soldier during trip to final resting place

Miss. (WLBT) - A Korean War veteran has returned home 69 years after his death.
Law enforcement officers and first responders in Madison County lined the roadway as a procession carried Army Cpl. Joe T. Avant to his final resting place in Greenwood, Mississippi Wednesday.
Avant was 20-years-old when he was killed during the Korean War in 1950. He was reported missing on November 30, 1950 in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His unit had been attacked by enemy forces. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
He was finally accounted for on September 10, 2019. His remains were one of 55 boxes turned over to America by North Korea during a summit between Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and President Donald Trump last year.
Visitation will be at North Greenwood Baptist Church on Friday, December 13 at 9:00 a.m. with funeral at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, Cpl. Avant will be laid to rest with full military honors at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Greenwood MS.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.