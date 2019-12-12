Coast stores team up with Amazon to fight porch thieves

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Local stores are joining the fight against package thieves.
Three South Mississippi retailers, the Goody’s in Diamondhead, Stage in Picayune and Polk’s Drugs #9 in Ocean Springs, are all official Amazon Hub Counter locations. The new pickup service aims to deliver peace of mind to Amazon customers.
All across the country, porch pirates are on the prowl looking to pinch your package. A recent report found 36% of people report having a package stolen at least once.
So how can you keep your packages out of the hands of thieves?
One solution is using an Amazon Hub Counter.
Polk’s Drugs #9 in Ocean Springs has been offering the service for about two months now.
“A lot of folks, especially during the holidays, don’t feel safe having their packages delivered to an empty home. So it seemed like an opportunity that we could serve the public and carry them in a secure location," said Polk’s Drugs #9 General Manager Jesse Murphy.
The way it all works is pretty simple.
Instead of having the package delivered to your home, you can choose to have it delivered to an Amazon Hub Counter, where it’s kept safe until you can pick it up.
“So it goes directly from Amazon to us to the customer. It’s never out in the open where it can be stolen or damaged by the elements," Murphy said.
Murphy said the new pickup service has really gained steam, especially now during the holiday season.
“We probably average 25 to 30 packages a day, and we have a lot of repeat customers, so it has been very successful, a lot of people taking advantage of it," he said.
Partnering with the online retail giant is proving to be beneficial for this brick-and-mortar store by helping to bring in new customers.
“A lot of the people who have had packages delivered here have never stepped foot in the store before, and that kind of gives us an opportunity to show what we can offer between the pharmacy and the other products that we sell," Murphy said.
It seems to be a win-win and a way to make sure those Christmas gifts you order make it safely under the tree.
There is no extra fee to have your package delivered to an Amazon Hub Counter. Once it’s delivered, Amazon will send you a unique barcode that you’ll show to receive your package.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.