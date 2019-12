BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi native Tim Jones earned All-Conference USA Second Team honors after an 840-yard, 3-touchdown campaign this season. Along with Jones, offensive lineman Drake Dorbeck, defensive tackle Demarrio Smith and punt returner Jaylond Adams were also named to the second team, while wide receiver Quez Watkins, defensive back DQ Thomas and Jaylond Adams as a kick returner were named to the first team.