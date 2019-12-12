Biloxi schools to see increased security due to social media post

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi School District will see an increased presence of police officers on campus Thursday after officials were made aware of a concerning social media post.
Multiple WLOX viewers raised concerns over a Snapchat screenshot warning Biloxi students not to go to school, alleging there would be a shooting.
The Biloxi School District sent a message to parents Wednesday night saying school officials “immediately began communicating with local law enforcement and provided them with all relevant information.”
Police Maj. Chris De Back told WLOX News, “There was a posting, but there was no threat,” and that officers talked with several people concerning the post, but no arrests had been made.
De Back said the post was “more a matter of concern because in today’s time and age, you have to take everything seriously.”
The district also told parents that, “Even though the source of the threat has been addressed, we will still have a police presence at all schools tomorrow for precautionary measures. We want to thank the many individuals that contacted us with screenshots and information concerning the threat. It takes all of us working together to create a safe environment for our students and community."
Under the recently passed Senate Bill 2141, threats and statements like these are considered felony offenses. Similar instances have been investigated at Bayou View Middle School in Gulfport and St. Martin Middle School in Jackson County.
