USM lands football trio on All-C-USA 1st team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Nine University of Southern Mississippi football players were selected to fill 10 slots on Conference USA’s first- and second all-conference teams as well as its All-Freshman unit.
The voting done by the league’s 14 coaches filled seven slots on the league’s first and second all-conference teams with six Golden Eagles, then accorded all-freshman honors to three more USM players.
Junior receiver Quez Watkins and senior safety D. Q. Thomas were among a trio of Golden Eagles named All-C-USA first team.
Watkins, who led USM receivers in yardage for a second consecutive season, became the seventh Golden Eagle to log a 1,000-yard season. After missing the first two games of the 2019 season, Watkins finished with 1,024 on 55 catches with three touchdowns.
Thomas finished second on the team with 68 tackles (42 solo) in 12 games. He recorded a team-high 14 tackles for loss, including tying for second on the team with five sacks. His three interceptions were a team-high as well.
Sophomore receiver Jaylond Adams, who became the first Golden Eagle since Tracey Lampley in 2009 to return a punt and kickoff for a touchdown in the same season, was named first-team all-conference kick returner and second-team All-C-USA punt returner.
Adams averaged 30.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns, including touchdown returns against Alcorn State University and Troy University. He averaged 9.17 yards on punt 12 returns, including an 80-yard return for a touchdown against Alcorn State.
Joining Adams as second-team selections were senior offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck, junior wide receiver Tim Jones and senior defensive lineman Demarrio Smith.
Dorbeck, a three-year starter with a string of 31 consecutive starts, started all 12 games at left tackle for USM this fall. Dorbeck was honored with the Hull Award this fall, given annually to Mississippi’s top collegiate offensive lineman.
Jones caught a team-high 66 passes for 840 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith, who has streak of 23 consecutive starts, started all 12 games at nose tackle, finishing with 20 tackles, with three tackles for loss, including a half-sack. He also forced a fumble.
Offensive lineman Coker Wright, linebacker Hayes Maples and place kicker Andrew Stein were named to C-USA’s All-Freshman team.
Wright appeared in nine games, starting two. Maples, who played in all 12 games, finished with 28 tackles (17 solo), with 2.5 tackles for loss including a sack. Stein hit 80 percent of his field-goal attempts (18-of-22), with a long of 46 yards.
Eleven more Golden Eagles earned All-C-USA honorable mention notice, including Stein; junior quarterback Jack Abraham; junior linebacker Racheem Boothe; junior linebacker Swayze Bozeman; junior offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher; senior running back De’Michael Harris; freshman deep snapper T.J. Harvey; junior defensive back Ky’el Hemby; senior defensive lineman Delmond Landry; junior cornerback Rachuan Mitchell and junior defensive end Jacques Turner.
The Golden Eagles (7-5) will meet Tulane University (6-6) in the 17th annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.