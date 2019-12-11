South Mississippi Strong: Twins helping better the Coast on both sides of the bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sisters often share common interests but one set of South Mississippi twins is blazing a path across the Coast with jobs that put each of them at the heart of what makes their respective cities so special.
Cynthia Dobbs Sutton and Cecilia Dobbs each work as public relations specialists in Ocean Springs and in Biloxi. The two of them work tirelessly to improve their respective cities, put out information to the public, and promote the entire Coast.
In Biloxi, Cecilia keeps the public up to date on everything happening. From roadwork to big events like Cruisin the Coast, she uses various ways to get information out to people. Whether it’s the city’s B-Mail newsletter or filming city council meetings, Cecilia is always looking for creative new ways to reach people.
“Any way that I can get information out to Biloxi, we are able to do that through public affairs," said Cecilia. "It is very fun and very exciting. I love to write, and I love to inform people.”
The same can be said for her sister Cynthia. She is the executive director for the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce Main Street Tourism bureau. She works year-round to bring visitors and new businesses to the city. The Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival is her crown jewel.
“For two days, I say we kind of turn into our own little Disney World here in Ocean Springs, with 150,000 people expected to come to this event,” said Cynthia.
It is the largest arts festival in the state with over 500 vendors set up in downtown Ocean Springs during the two-day event. A festival that size requires over 200 volunteers, all of whom answer to Cynthia. It’s a lot of pressure to make sure everything goes according to plan.
Cynthia’s sister Cecilia understands exactly how stressful that can be.
“We like to say that we have both sides of the bridge covered, Ocean Springs and Biloxi," said Cynthia. "So we work as a team and we share information with each other, and our cities work really well with each other. And we think what we do kind of helps that partnership as well.”
While she loves bettering the Coast, Cecilia is proud that both she and her sister are living out their dreams.
“To be able to do something similar really is a dream of ours," said Cecilia. “You know, growing up being twins we had the same goals so it really is a dream. We rely on each other a lot and it is awesome to be in the same area doing similar things.”
They know their bond is something that few understand and they use it to push one another on to greater success.
“Since we’re twins, that is a unique bond that I guess some people don’t understand," said Cynthia. "You know, we have lived our whole life that way, so with that we have our own kind of competition, to not to be better than each other but to be the best we can with each other.”
It’s a sentiment that her sister couldn’t agree more with.
“Being a twin people have always asked us, ‘What’s it like being a twin?’ Well I don’t know what it is like not being a twin. Having someone there is just second nature,” said Cecilia.
They each benefit from having the other there, as they constantly travel across the bridge to help one another.
“She is a very vital part of what I do here, for the Peter Anderson Festival and just year around for what I do,” said Cynthia.
“I am proud to have Cynthia as my sister, my twin sister," said Cecilia. “I am proud to be able to do similar things that she does. I am proud to promote the Coast and I am proud that we can do it together.”
The sisters will continue helping one another in 2020. Cynthia will venture over to Biloxi to provide a helping hand during all the Mardi Gras festivities. Cecilia will return the favor be helping Cynthia plan the Springs Arts Festival that is set for March.
