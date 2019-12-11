One suspect in custody, police searching for second after several homes burglarized in Goose Point community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One juvenile is in police custody after officers were called to the Goose Point neighborhood to investigate a burglary in progress just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
WLOX spoke with a resident who says she was at home when she noticed a man in a gray hoodie jumping over her neighbor’s fence. She said she called police immediately fearing that her neighbor’s home was being burglarized. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, had good reason to fear for her neighbor’s home.
“My husband and I came home last Friday and noticed our back glass door was shattered. Later we saw on our surveillance video, a man came in and took our safe and some of our other valuables,” she said.
Recently, police have received multiple reports of burglaries in the area.
The identity of the suspect in custody will not be released due to the suspect’s age. But the suspect was charged with two counts of residential burglary and transported to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.
One count for Tuesday’s burglary and another count for a burglary that happened on December 6 in the same block.
Police have confirmed they are looking for a second suspect and are not sure if that person is also a juvenile or an adult. He is described as a black male last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt with light colored jeans and dark shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
