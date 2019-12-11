Grocery stores, employment, housing among top needs, according to East Biloxi residents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A summer survey identified East Biloxi’s top five needs, and some are feeling motivated to start building a stronger community.
Residents gathered Tuesday evening to discuss the 378 responses to the East Biloxi Community Collaborative’s survey. Multiple people spoke to the crowd, addressing the community’s strengths, weaknesses, and priorities for moving forward.
Those leading the charge for the EBCC say the survey showed five top areas of concern for residents, including access to healthy foods and grocery stores, employment, healthcare, improving roads, and affordable, quality housing.
Some residents think the next step is boosting the resources that are already in the community.
“People in the community don’t know what we have to offer here," resident John Kemp said. "For example, some of the job training that we have is available. Some of the transportation is actually free to get to those jobs, but they don’t know about it.”
The Youth of the Year Winner at the East Biloxi Boys & Girls Club, Monica Young believes employment opportunities could help teens be more productive.
“Certain activities like band-- we have to pay hundreds of dollars and go on different trips and pay for uniform and band equipment,” Young said.
Young is also proud to see more people investing time and effort into groups like EBCC.
“People are beginning to come together and try to make changes because we’re tired of saying that we want to change, and nothing happens," Young said. "So now we’re making that change come.”
EBCC will turn the survey results into a detailed study. This will be used to request additional non-profit funding.
