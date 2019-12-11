Matt Luke joins Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff

ATHENS, Ga. (WLOX) - Matt Luke’s love for Ole Miss runs deep and when he was relieved of his duties as head coach a week ago, it didn’t sit well with players and recruits. Thankfully, good things usually happen to good people as Luke was able to land on his feet Tuesday with another coaching gig.
From the Magnolia State to the Peach State! Matt Luke will continue coaching in the SEC as it was announced Tuesday that he will join the Georgia Bulldog football staff as an offensive line and associate head coach. The Gulfport native replaces Sam Pittman, who left Georgia to become the head coach at Arkansas.
Prior to being the head coach of the Rebels - a tenure that ended with a 15-21 record - he was primarily an offensive line coach with stops at Murray State, Tennessee, and Duke. A huge hire for Kirby Smart and his crew over in Athens as Luke is very popular with players and has helped two lineman get drafted into the NFL: first rounders Laremy Tunsil and Laken Tomlinson.
