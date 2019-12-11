Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES DIRECTOR
Head of Mississippi foster care agency retiring in January
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of Mississippi's foster care agency is retiring next month when a new governor takes office. Jess Dickinson announced Tuesday that Jan. 16 will be his last day at Child Protection Services. The former state Supreme Court justice has been commissioner since September 2017. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says the agency has increased adoptions and taken steps to keep families intact when it's safe to do so. Marcia Robinson Lowry is head of a child advocacy group that sued the state over foster care. She says things have gotten worse under Dickinson's watch. He disputes that, saying they've gotten better.
MISSISSIPPI-WEATHER
Brrr: Cold front brings a bit of snow to north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A cold front is bringing a preview of winter to parts of Mississippi. A light snowfall was happening Tuesday in several places, including Batesville and Oxford. The National Weather Service says up to 1 inch of snow could accumulate Tuesday in the northern parts of the state. It is most likely to stick on bridges and other elevated surfaces, because ground temperatures remain warm. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has crews ready to spread salt in case roads get slick.
OLE MISS-SOFTBALL COACH
Ole Miss softball coach Mike Smith resigns
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ole Miss softball coach Mike Smith has resigned. Smith, who has been the head coach at Ole Miss since 2015 had been on administrative since November, under what the university describes as a “non-financial, external audit” of the softball program. On Sunday, he officially stepped down. Assistant coach Ruben Felix will step in as interim head coach for the upcoming 2020 season.
TRUCKING COMPANY EXPANDS
Mississippi trucking, equipment facility to create 22 jobs
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A new trucking and equipment facility coming to a south Mississippi city is expected to bring about 22 jobs to the area. Natchez, Inc. officials announced on Monday that Stribling Equipment is partnering with Empire Trucks to expand their Natchez facility. The new, 36,000-square-foot building will include sales, parts and service for equipment companies such as John Deere and Hitachi as well as trucking companies Freightliner and Western Star. Stribling officials said the facility will be the first in the region to have a climate controlled mechanic shop allowing for more comfortable employee work conditions.
RUBBER PLANT TRANSFER
Mississippi transfers former rubber plant site to Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Secretary of State's Office has transferred ownership of a shuttered, large-scale rubber recycling property to the city of Vicksburg for future development. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's Office announced on Tuesday that the state turned over the 12.6-acre property once home to U.S. Rubber Reclaiming Inc. to Vicksburg last week. Mississippi code allows the state to transfer tax-forfeited land to local governments. The state acquired the land after it went unclaimed during a county tax sale. It's unclear how the site will be used, but Vicksburg's mayor said it adds to the list of properties the city has as an asset for economic development.
VAPING LAWSUIT-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi school district sues maker of e-cigarettes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A school district in Mississippi is suing the largest e-cigarette maker in the United States. The lawsuit says Juul Labs is deceptively marketing its products to teenagers and causing young people to become addicted. The Jefferson County School District filed the lawsuit Dec. 5 in federal court in southern Mississippi. Attorneys are seeking to have it certified as a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all Mississippi school districts. The lawsuit is similar to those filed this year by several other states and the District of Columbia. Juul executives dispute allegations that they have marketed their products to teens.