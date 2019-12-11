Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's Secretary of State's Office has transferred ownership of a shuttered, large-scale rubber recycling property to the city of Vicksburg for future development. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann's Office announced on Tuesday that the state turned over the 12.6-acre property once home to U.S. Rubber Reclaiming Inc. to Vicksburg last week. Mississippi code allows the state to transfer tax-forfeited land to local governments. The state acquired the land after it went unclaimed during a county tax sale. It's unclear how the site will be used, but Vicksburg's mayor said it adds to the list of properties the city has as an asset for economic development.