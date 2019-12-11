Lane Kiffin is “All Grown Up”

“When you go through obstacles those sometimes feel like really bad things, in fact I just read The Obstacle Is the Way by Ryan Holiday. That book really put things in a different light to me," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference Monday in Oxford. "You can have something like the firing at USC when you feel like at the time it’s the end of the world and like you’re never going to get a coaching job again. Or you’re in sanctions, all that stuff that you go through. Then I look at that differently now and I say, ‘Hey, you know what? Had that not happened I would have never gone to work for Nick Saban.’ So that obstacle really helped me develop. I think going to work for Coach Saban was great from x’s and o’s and all that stuff, but really from how he manages the program from top to bottom.”