Lane Kiffin is “All Grown Up”

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX & Ole Miss Sports) - Newly-hired Ole Miss head football coach, Lane Kiffin, has been working on repairing his image the past couple of years since his last stint as an SEC head coach.
Everywhere Kiffin has gone in his coaching career, he hasn't stayed long and his departures usually involved controversy.
The late-great Al Davis, called Kiffin a “flat-out liar” after he was fired from the Oakland Raiders. Set off riots at Tennessee after he announced he would stepping down as the Vols head coach after one season to return to USC. He then was fired at the airport by USC AD Pat Haden in the middle of his fourth year and then Nick Saban let him go one week before the national championship game in 2016.
There is cause for concern when it comes to hiring Kiffin, but he says that he’s a different man these days, learning from his previous failures and that has made him the coach he is today.
“When you go through obstacles those sometimes feel like really bad things, in fact I just read The Obstacle Is the Way by Ryan Holiday. That book really put things in a different light to me," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference Monday in Oxford. "You can have something like the firing at USC when you feel like at the time it’s the end of the world and like you’re never going to get a coaching job again. Or you’re in sanctions, all that stuff that you go through. Then I look at that differently now and I say, ‘Hey, you know what? Had that not happened I would have never gone to work for Nick Saban.’ So that obstacle really helped me develop. I think going to work for Coach Saban was great from x’s and o’s and all that stuff, but really from how he manages the program from top to bottom.”
