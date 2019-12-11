Gulfport Chamber honors First Responders of the Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a moment of crisis, heroes race to the rescue, and their dangerously hard work has not gone unnoticed.
Last Friday, the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce highlighted professionals who performed valiant deeds in protecting, defending and educating local communities at the First Responders of the Year. The event featured Gulfport Mayor, Billy Hewes and was hosted at the Island View Casino Resort.
American Response paramedic, Ben Cruthirds was named the Medical Services First Responder of the Year. Firefighter Jack Healy received the Personnel of the Year for the Naval Construction Battalion Center. Gulfport Fire Department Engineer, Dennis Davidson was presented the Firefighter of the Year. Detective Lieutenant, Samuel Jewell was honored as the Gulfport Police Officer of the Year.
Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Chairman Dr. Johnathan Woodward and Board Member Jennifer Lee, Marketing and Entertainment Manager presented the awards.
