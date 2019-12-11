Fourth grader’s University of Tennessee shirt design raises nearly $1 million to combat bullying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A boy who was bullied for making his own University of Tennessee shirt has helped sell tens of thousands of T-shirts patterned after his creation.
The school said $952,101 was raised for STOMP Out Bullying when nearly 113,000 shirts were purchased from the Vol Shop, the official campus store of the University of Tennessee.
Approximately $8.45 of every shirt, which retailed for $14.99, went to the organization's mission to prevent children from being bullied.
The Florida fourth grader’s creation spread across social media after he wore a homemade shirt for college colors day at his school.
The university also recognized his contributions, offering the youngster honorary admission for the Class of 2032 and a four-year scholarship to cover all tuition and fees beginning in 2028 if the child chooses to attend UT.
