Cool & breezy today

It’s going to be chilly today with a northerly breeze. Some cloud cover will clear this afternoon. We’ll only warm up into the mid 50s. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and it will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.
We may see a little more cloud cover roll back in by Thursday afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible. More rain is possible late Thursday night into Friday. We’ll warm back up into the low 60s by Friday.
Most of the rain will be gone by the weekend. We’ll have more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
However, it looks like another cold front is possible by Monday and Tuesday. A few showers are possible on Monday with highs near 70. Showers may linger into Tuesday, and it’s going to be cooler with highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.