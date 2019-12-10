Cold and windy tonight.

A strong cold front moved through today, and it brought some much cooler air. It’s also brought a strong wind from the north and northeast. Gusts may reach 30-40 MPH tonight, so a Wind Advisory is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County. A few showers may linger tonight through Wednesday morning. We’ll continue to cool down quickly tonight, and lows will be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. The wind will make it feel like the 30s.
Most of the rain will be gone by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Thursday morning looks dry, but a low pressure system in the Gulf may bring some showers late Thursday into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s. We’ll be in the 60s by Friday.
Drier conditions are expected by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
