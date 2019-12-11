Business opening plays role in revitalization of downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday Roy Anderson III, formally of the Roy Anderson Corporation marked a commitment to the revitalization of downtown Gulfport by opening the AnderCorp office headquarters.
With city leaders in attendance, the ribbon was cut on the new office located in the historic and recently remodeled Hatten Building.
Anderson said investing in downtown is a big step in helping the area grow.
“I think everybody is looking to the future for Gulfport, Biloxi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” Anderson said. “We put an emphasis on millennials to live here. We hope our college graduates will stay in Mississippi, and we can give them a reason to come here.”
AnderCorp’s business includes general construction, construction management, design build services and the development of select projects around the region.
