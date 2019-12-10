Turning tragedy into inspiration, Long Beach father creates charity in memory of his son

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - From grieving to giving, a Long Beach father, who lost his son in a drowning, is now remembering his child by carrying on an act of kindness he credits his son for starting.
“Being Peyton’s father and being his best friend is the greatest honor of my life,” William Henson said.
Only a day before he was scheduled to graduate, Peyton Henson drowned in the Wolf River in Long Beach. But it’s not how he died that William wants Peyton remembered. It’s the example he set while living.
“Just random acts of kindness is how he lived his life, and I think that’s a testimony to what we all should do,” William said.
With Peyton serving as the inspiration, William started the Love Like Peyton Foundation, and Tuesday night will make the first donation to the Long Beach School District for students who need help paying for lunch. With the slogan Pey-Pay it Forward, William believes his son’s legacy will live on in acts of kindness from others.
“I’d come home and ask what did you have for lunch today, and he’d say I didn’t eat lunch today. Then I’d say what did you do with the money, and he’d say I bought this person lunch today because they didn’t have lunch,” William recalled.
When the father talks about his son, he can’t help but smile, and smiling was something Peyton was pretty good at. For Peyton his joy came from seeing happiness in others.
“He definitely loved people,” Henson said.
And people loved Peyton. That couldn’t have been more apparent than on the night he was supposed to graduate from Long Beach High School. When Peyton’s Dad accepted his diploma.
“My whole life, my one goal was being his father, and now my only goal is to make sure that I live a life that he would love and I let everyone know who William Peyton [Henson] is, was and always will be,” the father said.
If you would like to donate to the Love Like Peyton Foundation or would like more information, email henson197@gmail.com
