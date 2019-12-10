Toy drive donations end Wednesday

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the season of giving. However, those who wish to give a toy to students in the George County School District this holiday, only have one day left to do so.
The George County Sheriff Office is hosting the drive, and they are asking for toys that are unopened and geared towards children six to twelve years of age be donated. Monetary contributions are also encouraged and can be given throughout the year.
The main goal of the drive is to ensure that children in the county are successful students, so the money donated will go towards jackets, socks, underwear, and other essentials.
Donations can dropped off at the George County Courthouse in the sheriff’s office. If checks are used, they should be made out to the “GSCO Benefit Fund” and include “toy drive” on the memo line.
