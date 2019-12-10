State senators answer questions at annual Pre-Legislative Briefing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Mississippi state senators spent time answering questions Tuesday before the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. The annual Pre-Legislative Briefing took place exactly four weeks before the new session is scheduled to begin in Jackson.
Legislators have $107 million to allocate during next year’s session. Education and the state’s mental health crisis are two key areas where the panel felt the money should be spent on the Gulf Coast and, of course, statewide.
Participants also asked what the election of Tate Reeves as governor will mean to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Governor-Elect Reeves has been a friend to the coast," said Senator Brice Wiggins, re-elected to Mississippi Senate District 52. “He stood up for us on the BP. As I said here on the panel, I’ve worked with him on the Senate for the last eight years. I know where his heart it. It’s gonna be very good for us on the coast, but we need to keep the momentum going. We can’t take those things for granted. The governor is elected statewide. He has constituencies all over the state, not just the bottom three counties. We need to be cognizant of that, but remember that we are that important.”
Also taking center stage were questions about where the money received from the new Mississippi Lottery will go.
“With the new state lottery, we’re gonna see a lot of new money and new revenue coming in to the state. That has been allocated," said Senator-Elect Jeremy England of Mississippi Senate District 51. “The purpose for having the lottery was to make sure that we’re keeping up with infrastructure and putting money into our roads and bridges, and we want to make sure that’s what we do. We need to carry on with that and don’t want to see these funds get diverted.”
An East Biloxi convention center, hemp and recreational marijuana, teacher pay raises, and the state flag were other topics discussed.
