State senators answer questions at annual Pre-Legislative Briefing

“Governor-Elect Reeves has been a friend to the coast," said Senator Brice Wiggins, re-elected to Mississippi Senate District 52. “He stood up for us on the BP. As I said here on the panel, I’ve worked with him on the Senate for the last eight years. I know where his heart it. It’s gonna be very good for us on the coast, but we need to keep the momentum going. We can’t take those things for granted. The governor is elected statewide. He has constituencies all over the state, not just the bottom three counties. We need to be cognizant of that, but remember that we are that important.”