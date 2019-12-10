Puppies with partially missing legs arrive at Jackson animal shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven puppies arrived at a Jackson animal shelter Tuesday, with two of the puppies having partially missing limbs.
The puppies were taken to CARA in the back of a truck after they were seen limping across a street not far from the shelter.
Although the shelter was full, the puppies were taken in due to the severity of their situation.
The two puppies with partially missing legs were rushed to the vet.
It was suggested that both puppies have the remainder of their injured legs removed in order to avoid future complications.
Both puppies will have surgery and both are expected to make a full recovery.
CARA said they have no idea how the puppies obtained the injuries.
The animal shelter has decided to name the puppies after characters from The Neverending Story.
If you would like to make a donation to Bastian, Atreyu and the rest of the gang, click here.
