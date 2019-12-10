2 men charged after shooting near JSU campus left 1 injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the JSU campus last week.
Demario Minister, 20, and Elijah Brown, 20, have both been charged with aggravated assault.
Both men were apprehended with the assistance of Madison County SO and were transferred into Jackson police custody.
The campus was on lock-down after the shooting last Wednesday and left one man injured when he took a shot to the leg.
The victim was not a student of JSU.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.