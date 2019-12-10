Local non-profit aims to offer hope and housing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Although HIV and AIDS are diseases better understood than in years past, a stigma surrounding the disease still exists. This perception has caused those affected by the disease to be turned away from housing options, and the South Mississippi Aids Task Force (SMATF) is making it a priority to provide a basic human right to those afflicted.
SMATF Vice President Mitchell Ellerby expressed concerns that people affected by HIV already have to fight a deadly STD, but they also may have to worry about finding a place to rest easy at night. That’s why SMATF wants to use its property on Fernwood Avenue in Biloxi as temporary housing.
“Because you have families now, who don’t have anywhere to go," Ellerby said. "We want to start providing a service that’s family-orientated, instead of doing it in a dormitory-type facility. Go to an apartment-like facility where you can better serve the family’s needs.”
The change to apartments would require a zoning change. This conditional use request will be considered at the city council meeting Tuesday, and Ellerby isn’t expecting any push back.
“I don’t really see of any opposition. If there is, there will be a minimum amount as long as we work within the guidelines of the building official,” Ellerby said.
If the council approves the switch, SMATF will open the project up for bidding.
