Lane Kiffin lays out vision for Ole Miss football program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi welcomed their new head football coach Monday.
Lane Kiffin, the 39th head football coach at Ole Miss, explained his vision for the program under his leadership.
He was introduced Monday at the Pavilion in Oxford. The once apathetic fan base is now rejuvenated with Kiffin’s hiring ad the new head man of the Rebels football program.
“We talked about somebody who would be a program builder, and someone who could galvanize and help unite Rebel nation,” said Keith Carther, Ole Miss athletics director.
With a lengthy NCAA investigation, an embarrassing exit of former head coach Hugh Freeze and back-to-back losing seasons associated with the Rebels football program, Carther chose Kiffin as the shot int he arm to bring excitement back to Ole Miss football.
If the crowd that attended Kiffin’s introductory news conference is any evidence, Rebels fans are behind their new coach.
“This is a partnership here coming together today that I believe takes Ole Miss to the national level,” said Kiffin. “I’ve said before there’s football, and then there’s the SEC.”
Kiffin comes to Oxford after three seasons as the head coach of Florida Atlantic in Conference USA. He has NFL experience as the former head coach of the Oakland Raiders.
Kiffin has been the head man at Tennessee and USC and the offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama.
Now Kiffin will focus on assembling his staff at Ole Miss and recruiting. He wants to take the Rebels to the top of the SEC West, and that’s where it starts.
