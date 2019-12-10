Infinity Science Center becomes certified sensory inclusive

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What does the Infinity Science Center, the Super Bowl and Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend all have in common? They are all certified sensory inclusive.
The non-profit organization, KultureCity, certifies locations for people who suffers with sensitivity to over stimulation. KultureCity is a non-profit recognized that uses their resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs.
Grant money, totaling $4,000, from KultureCity and Coast Electric helped provide the Space Center staff with training in recognizing and assisting those with sensory sensitivities, as well as tools to help those in need enjoy their experience.
“Sensory inclusion includes people who are sensitive to sound or maybe you suffer with a little bit of anxiety or are not comfortable going into new spaces. So, what this provides is... there’s an app that people can download ahead of time to get a view of the museum," said Jessica Johnson, Infinity Science Center Marketing Manager.
Johnson says sensory inclusion doesn’t take away from learning at all.
“We let them know where loud areas are, that we have a revolving door and quiet spaces. So, before they come, they’re aware of their surroundings. It just minimizes the noise and activity that might be disruptive to some, so that way they can actually enjoy things. They’re still learning and can do it at their own pace,” Johnson said.
The grant money also helped provide a goody bag of sorts for those who may need help navigating what could be a bustling and noisy area.
“So, what they get in their bag, they get a fidget tool. They get a weighted lap blanket, which provided some comfort and just a lot of little things that they can move around and just calm them down through the process. By having these things, people can come on and not be as over stimulated. It lowers the stimulation to a level where they can enjoy it and they might not have been able to before," Johnson explained.
The team at KultureCity is working diligently to include other locations nationally and internationally, so all people can enjoy themselves in community experiences.
“To know that you soon will be able to see families attend a basketball game, a true community binding experience, with their loved ones who have a sensory challenge and who were not able to previously attend, is truly a heartwarming moment," said Dr. Julian Maha, Co-Founder of KultureCity. “Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that INFINITY Science Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing.”
KultureCity doesn’t just serve those with Autism, but with dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions.
