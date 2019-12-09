Turkey Creek community remembers Yaryan-Phoenix plant explosion on 76th anniversary

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Turkey Creek residents consecrated and remembered the tragic Yaryan-Phoenix plant explosion and celebrated things to come Sunday on the 76th anniversary of the event.
The paymasters office building is the only structure left of the old Phoenix Naval Stores.
The structure is listed as one of 10 of Mississippi’s Places of Peril and also as one of the most important endangered properties in the state.
“My father relocated us here in 1954 when I was about five years old, and we lived right across the street," said resident Georgia Idom. "We’re restoring this house to keep it from being destroyed, for all the families that lived here and was killed in the explosion, to bring back memories of them.”
The paymasters building will be renovated and turned into a community center. Work is slated to be completed by the end of next year.
