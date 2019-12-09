Toy drive helps fuel fun at Ocean Springs Christmas parade

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Generous spirits and Christmastime fun came together Sunday in Ocean Springs for the city’s annual Christmas parade.
Downtown Ocean Springs was filled with hundreds of people, all eager to celebrate the holidays with beads and candy. But what really sets this parade apart from others on the Coast is how its helping give back to children in the community.
Leading the parade were wagons filled with dozens of toys donated by paradegoers and float riders all wanting to give back those in need. Parade participant Gayle Roberts credits the community, saying that events like this are part of what makes Ocean Springs special.
“I think OS is a unique place, a small town atmosphere that welcomes people. A lot of hospitality, a lot of fun events and this was definitely one of them,” said Roberts.
The Knight family is visiting from Minnesota. They marveled at the event because this isn’t something they would be able to do if they remained home for the holidays.
“It is pretty cool because where we are from it is four below and there is a foot of snow right now,” said Kristy Knight.
While they had fun, they also appreciated the fact that the event doubled as a toy drive.
“Seems like a lot of people like to donate the toys and stuff for the kids," said Fred Knight. “Seemed like they have a really good doing it and of course it is Christmas.”
Children lined the streets of downtown Ocean Springs, eager to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and catch some Christmas goodies.
“It was nice having a family get together and everything," said paradegoer Ashley Marino. “See everybody out with their families and stuff. We really enjoyed it.”
Marino brought out her whole family. Her kids even competed for beads. In fact, hundreds of kids bounced up and down for hours in hopes of snagging a necklace or two. Seeing their faces light up was Terry Hill’s favorite part.
“I think that throwing the beads and the candy and watching the kids having a great time,” said Hill.
For others, it was the interactive parts of the parade that made it special.
“The elves and the kids, the pillow fights are cool. You don’t see that every day,” said Fred Knight.
The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge worked with the Ocean Springs Carnival Association and Krewe Unique to put on the annual Christmas parade.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.