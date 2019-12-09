NASA shows off SLS at Artemis Day

CHALMETTE, La. (WLOX) - From Mercury to Gemini to Apollo to the Space Shuttle, and now, it’s Artemis. It’s NASA’S next evolution of space travel, and the agency says it will take astronauts and exploring the stars to the moon and beyond.
On Monday, the space-age hardware, specifically the Space launch System (SLS) was on display at the Michoud Assembly Facility.
The core stage of the SLS, what's called the world's most powerful rocket, was the background of what NASA called Artemis Day, a chance to show the world what the agency is doing, and where it wants to go.
“We’re going to take the lead. We’re going to take a coalition of nations to go to the moon, and this time, stay. That’s a significant difference from what we did from 1969-1972,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA Administrator. “We are achieving sustainability with commercial and international partners and of course with the most powerful rocket ever built in human history, the SLS.”
With four RS-25 engines, the SLS will push the Spacecraft Orion into space.
“By the end of the year, we’re going to be moving it out of the Michoud Assembly Facility,” Bridenstine added. “We’re gonna move it to Stennis Space Center. We’re going to do some green run tests. We’re going to prove its capability. We’re gonna get it to the cape, and we’re gonna launch Americans in to space again.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.