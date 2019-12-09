Mild and foggy tonight. Big cool down on Tuesday.

We’ll stay mild tonight. Low temperatures will only drop into the 60s. A few showers may graze by tonight, but rain chances will slim. More fog is expected overnight into Tuesday morning.
A cold front is on track by Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of the front, we’ll see some showers with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By the sunset, we will be cooling down into the 40s and 50s. Scattered showers will continue. It will be breezy tomorrow with a northerly wind at 10-20 MPH.
Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Wednesday morning, and we’ll still have some rain in the early morning. By the afternoon, it looks like we’ll be drier. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll likely stay in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. Another low pressure system in the Gulf will give us the chance for more showers on Thursday and Friday. We’ll be drier by the weekend with highs in the 60s.
