Mild and foggy tonight. Big cool down on Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Wednesday morning, and we’ll still have some rain in the early morning. By the afternoon, it looks like we’ll be drier. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. We’ll likely stay in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. Another low pressure system in the Gulf will give us the chance for more showers on Thursday and Friday. We’ll be drier by the weekend with highs in the 60s.