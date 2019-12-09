Man arrested, charged with murder after shooting in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Michael Alex Brock after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting that left another man dead on Sunday, December 8.
Deputies responded to a house in the 100 block of Brock Road around 1 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 47-year-old James Gregory Adams suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Brock was found across the street from the home where the shooting happened and was taken into custody without incident, deputies say.
Brock was transported to the George Regional Hospital for evaluation before he was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility.
He’s being charged with first degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.
