Hackers infect Pascagoula’s data systems, demand ransom

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Pascagoula is continuing its efforts in keeping the city’s computer systems secured after it was hit with cyber attacks on November 28.
“Pascagoula was infected with a Malware payload from a third party contractor connected to the city’s data infrastructure,” Acting City Manager, Frank Corder explained.
Corder says hackers attempted to gain access to the city’s system and temporarily caused emails and critical data to be down.
“Some systems had to be reworked, which is why certain phones and systems are still impacted but the city is nearly fully functional at this juncture,” he explained.
Corder says the attacks were immediately quarantined, contained, investigated and remediated by Pascagoula’s IT contractor.
“Best in class, industry tools are in place to ensure the integrity of our systems and networks,” Corder said.
The Pascagoula Police Department was also affected by the attacks causing them to do things differently, but Corder says they are back up with intermittent outages as reworking of the system is finalized.
Corder reassures residents that no personal information was compromised to their knowledge.
