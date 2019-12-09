2020 Crawfish Music Festival lineup released

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Get ready, country music fans! The lineup for the 2020 Crawfish Music Festival has been released and tickets go on sale this week.
The lineup includes headlining artists such as Midland, Whiskey Myers, Clint Black, and Dwight Yoakam are set to perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum April 15-19, 2020.
Along with musical performances, the festival will feature kid-friendly options including an array of rides for adventure-seekers. Various beer options will be showcased in the beer garden and multiple unique vendors, including food vendors, will also be at this event.
Last, but not least, a crawfish cook-off will be held for those wanting to advertise their crawfish boiling skills.
Tickets start at just $10 and go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. For more information on the event and how to buy tickets, visit the Mississippi Coast Coliseum’s website.
Here’s a schedule of the highly anticipated lineup:
Thursday, April 16
5:00 pm Doors open
7:30 pm The Red Clay Straws
9:15 pm Wet Wellie
Friday, April 17
5:00 pm Doors open
6:30 pm Cole Jones
8:00 pm Tennille Townes
9:30 pm Midland
Saturday, April 18
1:00 pm Doors open
2:30 pm Tall Boys
3:45 pm 17 Memphis
5:00 pm Troy Cartwright
6:30 pm Mark Chestnutt
8:00 pm Sawyer Brown
9:30 pm Clint Black
Sunday, April 19
1:00 pm Doors open
2:30 pm The Chitlins
3:45 pm Larry Fleet
5:00 pm Whiskey Myers
6:30 pm Dwight Yoakam
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.